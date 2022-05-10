Metromile GAAP EPS of -$0.27, revenue of $20.7M
May 10, 2022 5:38 PM ETMetromile, Inc. (MILE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Metromile press release (NASDAQ:MILE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.27.
- Revenue of $20.7M (+19.8% Y/Y).
- "Loss ratios remained elevated during the quarter as industrywide inflation in costs for bodily injury and physical damage claims persisted, but we continue to believe our rate filings will begin to counter these losses and improve our profitability this year. In addition, we remain on pace to close our transaction with Lemonade, pending regulatory approval, by the end of the second quarter. We are excited to join Lemonade and bring our customized and fairer insurance to millions of more drivers," said CEO Dan Preston.