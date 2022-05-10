Elon Musk said that that he would reverse Donald Trump's ban from Twitter if he succeeds in taking over the social media platform with his $44 billion deal.

"I think it was a morally bad decision, and foolish in the extreme," Musk said earlier on Tuesday at the FT's Future of the Car conference, according to an FT recounting of the event.

Although Musk would allow Trump back on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Trump has said he doesn't plan to rejoin the platform and will instead post on his Truth Social medium. Trump was been banned from Twitter (TWTR,) Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) last year and following his banishment started rival platform Truth Social this year as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

"Banning Trump from Twitter didn't end Trump's voice," the Tesla (TSLA) founder and CEO said at the conference. "It will amplify among the right. This is why it's morally wrong and flat-up stupid."

Trump's media company, which includes the Truth Social platform, is going public through a SPAC deal with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC). DWAC shares fell 2.7% in regular trading on Tuesday and have been hurt in last few months on concerns that Trump would rejoin Twitter (TWTR) after Musk takes over.

Trump, after largely not posting on Truth Social after its launch in late February, has been more active on the app since late last month.