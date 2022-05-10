CleanSpark fiscal Q2 earnings break even amid macro headwinds
May 10, 2022 6:01 PM ET
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are falling 3.2% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the bitcoin miner's fiscal Q2 earnings dipped both the prior quarter and a year ago.
- Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.00 vs. $0.35 in the prior quarter and $0.28 in the year-earlier quarter.
- "While the whole industry faced macro headwinds, primarily driven by a lower average bitcoin price, we continued to execute on our infrastructure-first strategy," said CEO Zach Bradford.
- Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $41.6M, less than the $42.5M average of two analyst estimates, and up from $41.2M in the prior quarter and $8.1M in Q2 2021.
- Q2 crypto mining net revenue of $37M vs. $37M in Q1 and $6.72M in the year-ago period.
- Q1 energy hardware, software and services revenue was $4.59M vs. $3.97M in the previous quarter and $1.32M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $22.5M vs. $24.1M in Q1 2022 and $1.9M in Q2 2021.
