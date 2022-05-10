CleanSpark fiscal Q2 earnings break even amid macro headwinds

May 10, 2022 6:01 PM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are falling 3.2% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the bitcoin miner's fiscal Q2 earnings dipped both the prior quarter and a year ago.
  • Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.00 vs. $0.35 in the prior quarter and $0.28 in the year-earlier quarter.
  • "While the whole industry faced macro headwinds, primarily driven by a lower average bitcoin price, we continued to execute on our infrastructure-first strategy," said CEO Zach Bradford.
  • Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $41.6M, less than the $42.5M average of two analyst estimates, and up from $41.2M in the prior quarter and $8.1M in Q2 2021.
  • Q2 crypto mining net revenue of $37M vs. $37M in Q1 and $6.72M in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 energy hardware, software and services revenue was $4.59M vs. $3.97M in the previous quarter and $1.32M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $22.5M vs. $24.1M in Q1 2022 and $1.9M in Q2 2021.
  • Earlier, CleanSpark (CLSK) GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $41.6MN
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.