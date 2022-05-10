RealReal stock gains aftermarket on solid Q1 earnings

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock jumped ~10% postmarket on Tuesday after the luxury resale marketplace posted strong Q1 results.

Q1 adj. EPS was -$0.47 vs. -$0.49. REAL also reported significant operating expense leverage on fixed and variable costs.

Revenue grew 48.5% to $146.7M, helped by strong demand. Women's apparel and shoes were the fastest growing categories in Q1.

GMV increased 31% to $428M, with average order value (AOV) rising 3% to $487 on increased units per transaction.

REAL ended Q1 with $74M of inventory.

"... as inflation ramped and prices increased in the primary luxury market, we believe REAL is a demonstrated value option," said REAL CEO Julie Wainwright.

Total addressable market is expected to grow due to demand for sustainability.

REAL expects Q2 total revenue of $150M-$160M vs. consensus estimate of $151.71M.

Q2 GMV is projected to be $450M-$470M vs. $350M in Q2 2021.

Q2 adj. EBITDA loss is expected to be $33M-$29M.

REAL also reaffirmed its 2022 guidance.

"We are on track to achieve the financial targets in our Vision 2025 based on assumptions of continued top-line growth of at least 30% annually, variable cost productivity and fixed cost leverage," said CFO Robert Julian.

REAL stock declined 63.1% YTD.

