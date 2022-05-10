The Department of Justice is siding with the plaintiff as Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) goes to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to stop potentially billions of dollars in claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) is challenging a $25M award to a California man who says his exposure to Roundup caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but the company claims federal approval of Roundup's label meant the lawsuit and others like it should not move forward.

At the Supreme Court, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) argues that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act - which says states may not impose packaging or labeling requirements that are "in addition to or different from" those under the federal law - shields the company from liability.

The plaintiff's lawyers are urging the Supreme Court not to hear the case, saying the jury award is consistent with a 2005 Supreme Court ruling that allowed state-law suits as long as state warning requirements are "genuinely equivalent" to those under the Act.

A Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) victory in the Supreme Court could save the company ~$3B, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) shares rose more than 5% in Tuesday's trading after the company reported strong Q1 results driven by its crop science and consumer health businesses.