Hot Stocks: UPST, PTON plunge on earnings news; BHVN soars on PFE deal; VHI sets high

The major U.S. equity indices put in a mixed performance on Tuesday, stabilizing after the declines that have rocked Wall Street in recent days. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished higher, while the Dow posted mild losses.

Food distribution stocks were among the gainers on the day. Strong earnings from industry heavyweight Sysco prompted gains in peers Performance Food Group (PFGC), U.S. Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) and G. Willi-Food International (WILC).

Biohaven (BHVN) represented another standout gainer on the session. The stock expanded its value by more than two-thirds on a takeover deal with Pfizer (PFE).

Valhi (VHI) also showed strength, extending gains from last week to set a new 52-week high.

On the other side of the ledger, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) plummeted almost 60% after its latest earnings report included weak guidance. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) also suffered in the wake of earnings news, sliding to a new 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

With food distribution giant Sysco rallying on better-than-expected results, other players in the industry got a boost. SYY advanced about 6% on the day.

Although some of SYY's Street-topping earnings and revenue came about through market share gains, the sector as a whole received strength on the firm's cost data.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was another notable winner in the group, climbing by about 5%. U.S. Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) and The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) both advanced about 4%. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) also saw gains, edging higher by about 2%.

Standout Gainer

A takeover deal sparked a massive rush into shares of Biohaven (BHVN). The stock soared 68% after Pfizer (PFE) has agreed to an $11.6B merger deal.

The transaction calls for a purchase price of $148.50 per share in cash. Meanwhile, each BHVN share will also be exchanged for 0.5 of a share of an entity known as New Biohaven, a newly created publicly-traded company that will hold Biohaven’s non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds.

PFE and BHVN already had a partnership agreement related to the migraine therapy rimegepant, sold as NURTEC ODT, and zavegepant. That deal had called on PFE to take a 2.6% stake in BHVN.

BHVN finished Tuesday's trading at $140, an advance of $56.86 on the session. The advance allowed shares to regain losses posted since mid-February, when the stock recorded a close just below $143. BHVN reached an intraday 52-week high of $151.51 late last year.

Standout Loser

With investors fleeing the stock in the wake of its latest quarterly report, Upstart (UPST) cratered 56%, leaving shares more than 90% off their all-time high.

The AI lending platform beat expectations with its Q1 results, including revenue that jumped more than 150% from last year. However, the firm issued a disappointing forecast, predicting revenue for the full year of about $1.25B. Analysts were looking for a total of around $1.4B.

Commenting on the outlook, CEO Dave Girouard said "this year is shaping up to be a challenging one for the economy."

UPST dropped $43.52 to close at $33.61. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $29.02.

The stock had reached a 52-week high of $401.49 in October. UPST has dropped 92% since that peak.

Notable New High

Valhi (VHI) extended a recent upswing, inspired by an earnings report released last week. The latest advance took the stock higher by 6%, allowing it to set yet another 52-week high.

Last Thursday, the chemical products maker reported net income that more than tripled from last year. Revenue surged to $563M, compared to a figure of $465M in the same quarter last year.

Investors had anticipated a strong earnings report. The stock finished higher in six out of the seven sessions headed into the release, with shares rising about 25% over that time.

After generally holding steady for a couple of sessions, VHI resumed its upward momentum on Tuesday. The stock advanced $2.20 to close at $39.60. Shares also set an intraday 52-week high of $39.96.

VHI has skyrocketed over the past couple of months, after recording a 2022 closing low of $22.54 in early March. Shares have climbed 76% since that point.

Notable New Low

The problems at home workout equipment maker Peloton Interactive (PTON) continued on Tuesday, with shares plunging in the wake of its latest quarterly report. The stock fell almost 9% to record a new 52-week low.

The company reported a quarterly loss that came in dramatically wider than analysts had projected. Revenue dropped 24% from last year to $964M.

PTON also issued a disappointing forecast for Q4. The firm predicted a top-line figure between $675M to $700M. Analysts were looking for a total close to $824M.

Dragged down by the results and forecast, PTON retreated to an intraday 52-week low of $11.25. The stock recovered some of its losses during the session but still finished at $12.90, a decline of $1.23 on the day.

PTON surged during the pandemic, taking advantage of a jump in demand for at-home workout equipment amid the lockdowns. Shares reached an all-time closing high of $167.42 in January 2021. The stock has lost about 92% of its value since that peak.

