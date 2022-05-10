Exelixis Q1 net income surges nearly 42 times higher on strong Cabometyx sales
May 10, 2022
- Exelixis saw its Q1 net income increase nearly 42 times higher year over year -- $68.6M compared to $1.6M -- helped in large part by a strong boost in sales from its cancer therapy Cabometyx (cabotinib).
- Revenue in the quarter of ~356M ($0.21 per share, basic and diluted) was a ~32% increase compared to the year-ago period. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) said attributed the gain to the U.S. FDA's January approval of Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for first-advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- The results beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.
- Total operating expenses dropped ~1% to $272.7M.
- Exelixis (EXEL) reaffirmed earlier fiscal year 2022 guidance of revenue of $1.525B-$1.625B. Consensus estimate is $1.61B.
- The company ended the quarter with $2B in cash.
