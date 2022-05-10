The price of gasoline in the U.S. broke another record Tuesday, as the national average spiked $0.17/gallon from last week to $4.37/gallon, according to AAA, topping the previous all-time high set March 8.

Crude oil prices have been rising again (until this week), and "with the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline," AAA said.

Several states also hit records including New York, Michigan and New Mexico, while California's price remains the highest in the U.S. at $5.84/gallon, but is slightly below its high of $5.92 set on March 29, AAA said.

The European Union's discussion of pulling back from buying Russian oil has sent additional shock waves through an already strained oil market, GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan, told the Wall Street Journal. "The more countries that follow the U.S. in banning Russian oil, the more of the imbalance that we will see between supply and demand and higher prices."

It is too early to tell how long oil prices will remain high, De Haan said, but "as long as the Russian situation is in our purview, we may see some short-term relief but not long-term."

Perhaps some of that short-term relief will come soon, as crude oil prices have tumbled nearly 10% in two days to drop below $100/bbl for the first time since late April.