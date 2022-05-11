The U.S. Appalachian Basin contains some of the world's largest reserves of natural gas, but costs and emissions will continue to rise because "we are just simply lacking the infrastructure," a frustrated Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong said in a Bloomberg interview on Tuesday.

Williams (WMB) is one of the biggest U.S. pipeline operators, and it has seen proposed projects - including its own Constitution pipeline - get killed by regulators, courts and lawmakers in recent years, as "people that are really serious about climate change... don't seem to care about the next 10 or 15 years" of supplying energy to consumers, the CEO told Bloomberg.

Armstrong cited an example: New England has limited ability to bring natural gas via pipeline from neighboring states in the Appalachia Basin, but the region burned the most oil to generate electricity in more than a decade, and the CEO maintained that emissions likely will continue to rise if the Northeast continues to consume more oil to produce power.

Armstrong said it has become so hard to build new pipelines in the Northeast, that gains in reducing emissions in the U.S. will come over the next several years from the South and other parts of the country where it is easier to get regulatory approval to build gas pipelines.

Given the rate of increase in energy demand, the constraints on building solar and wind facilities, and hydrogen produced with renewables not yet widely available, Armstrong argued that expanding natural gas capacity would be the fastest - and cheapest - way to cut carbon emissions in the Northeast.

Williams (WMB) last week reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and raised full-year guidance.