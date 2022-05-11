Car-sharing co. Getaround said near deal to go public through SPAC InterPrivate
May 10, 2022 9:42 PM ETInterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (IPVA), IPVA.WS, IPVA.UALTU, IAC, TURO, SFTBYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Car-sharing marketplace Getaround is said to be near a deal to go public through SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:IPVA) that will value the combined company at $1.2 billion.
- A transaction may be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg report.
- San Francisco-based Getaround, which is backed by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and was founded in 2009, operates a peer-to-peer car sharing platform in over 950 cities around the world. Getaround rival Turo (TURO), which is backed by IAC InterActive (IAC) filed for a initial public offering in January.
- Reuters reported in August SPAC Altitude Acquisition (ALTU) was said to ne in talks to take Getaround public.