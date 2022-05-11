Car-sharing co. Getaround said near deal to go public through SPAC InterPrivate

TechCrunch Disrupt New York May 2011 - Day 3

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Car-sharing marketplace Getaround is said to be near a deal to go public through SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:IPVA) that will value the combined company at $1.2 billion.
  • A transaction may be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • San Francisco-based Getaround, which is backed by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and was founded in 2009, operates a peer-to-peer car sharing platform in over 950 cities around the world. Getaround rival Turo (TURO), which is backed by IAC InterActive (IAC) filed for a initial public offering in January.
  • Reuters reported in August SPAC Altitude Acquisition (ALTU) was said to ne in talks to take Getaround public.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.