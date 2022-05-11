Asia-Pacific markets mixed on higher-than-expected Chinese inflation data for April

Japan +0.17%. Japan March leading indicator index 101.0 vs 100.9 prior.

China +1.77%. China April inflation: CPI 2.1% y/y (expected 1.8%)

Hong Kong +1.78%

Australia -0.19%. Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for May -5.6% m/m (vs. prior -0.9%)

India -0.90%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones down -84.986 points or -0.26% at 32160.75, S&P 500 up 9.82 points or 0.25% at 4001.05, while Nasdaq up 114.43 points or 0.98% at 11737.68.

South Korea exports +8.9% for the first 10 days of May.

The U.S. April consumer price index is also set to be released Wednesday stateside, and is expected to come in slightly below March’s 8.5% which could signal that inflation has reached a peak.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.84% to $104.35 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.76% to $101.52 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.26%; S&P 500 +0.39%; Nasdaq +0.81%.