May 11, 2022
  • Fiverr International press release (NYSE:FVRR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $86.7M (+26.9% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Active buyers as of March 31, 2022 grew to 4.2M, compared to 3.8M as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 11% year over year.
  • Spend per buyer as of March 31, 2022 reached $251, compared to $216 as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 17% year over year.
  • Take rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 29.6%, up from 27.2% for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 240 basis points year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 improved to $3.9 million, compared to -$0.7M in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022, an improvement of 550 basis points from (1.0%) in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Q2 2022 outlook: Revenue of $86.0M to $87.5M, below consensus of $92.63M; Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0M to $4.0M.
  • FY22 outlook: Revenue of $345.0M to $365.0M, below consensus of $378.12M; Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 - $17.0 million
