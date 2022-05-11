Kinetik GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $1.52, revenue of $257.25M beats by $65.84M; intends to revise overall guidance upwards during Q2
May 11, 2022 2:29 AM ETKinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kinetik press release (NASDAQ:KNTK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $1.52.
- Revenue of $257.25M (+73.7% Y/Y) beats by $65.84M.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Kinetik processed natural gas volumes of 1.11 Bcf/d and generated Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow of ~$191M, $145M and $119M, respectively.
- "Due to attractive market fundamentals and strong commercial/operational execution, we now expect to exceed the top end of Kinetik’s previously announced 2022 Guidance range. At the high-end of Guidance, implied year on year EBITDA growth exceeds 15%. We intend to update 2022 Guidance in the second quarter."