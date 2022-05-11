Kinetik GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $1.52, revenue of $257.25M beats by $65.84M; intends to revise overall guidance upwards during Q2

May 11, 2022 2:29 AM ETKinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kinetik press release (NASDAQ:KNTK): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $1.52.
  • Revenue of $257.25M (+73.7% Y/Y) beats by $65.84M.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Kinetik processed natural gas volumes of 1.11 Bcf/d and generated Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow of ~$191M, $145M and $119M, respectively.
  • "Due to attractive market fundamentals and strong commercial/operational execution, we now expect to exceed the top end of Kinetik’s previously announced 2022 Guidance range. At the high-end of Guidance, implied year on year EBITDA growth exceeds 15%. We intend to update 2022 Guidance in the second quarter."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.