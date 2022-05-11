Toyota Motor GAAP EPS of ¥205.23, revenue of ¥31.38T
May 11, 2022 2:35 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor press release (NYSE:TM): FY GAAP EPS of ¥205.23.
- Revenue of ¥31.38T (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Share repurchases will be 200 billion yen (maximum), including 100 billion yen set aside to enable more flexible share repurchase than before while considering share price levels.
- Forecast of consolidated results for FY2023:
- Sales revenues 33,000.0 billion yen (an increase of 5.2% compared with FY2022)
- Operating income 2,400.0 billion yen (a decrease of 19.9% compared with FY2022)
- Income before income taxes 3,130.0 billion yen (a decrease of 21.6% compared with FY2022)
- Net income attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation 2,260.0 billion yen (a decrease of 20.7% compared with FY2022)