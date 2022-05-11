Toyota Motor GAAP EPS of ¥205.23, revenue of ¥31.38T

May 11, 2022 2:35 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Toyota Motor press release (NYSE:TM): FY GAAP EPS of ¥205.23.
  • Revenue of ¥31.38T (+15.3% Y/Y).
  • Share repurchases will be 200 billion yen (maximum), including 100 billion yen set aside to enable more flexible share repurchase than before while considering share price levels.
  • Forecast of consolidated results for FY2023:
  • Sales revenues 33,000.0 billion yen (an increase of 5.2% compared with FY2022)
  • Operating income 2,400.0 billion yen (a decrease of 19.9% compared with FY2022)
  • Income before income taxes 3,130.0 billion yen (a decrease of 21.6% compared with FY2022)
  • Net income attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation 2,260.0 billion yen (a decrease of 20.7% compared with FY2022)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.