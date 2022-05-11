Transglobe Energy GAAP EPS of $0.66, revenue of $52.95M

May 11, 2022 2:38 AM ETTransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Transglobe Energy press release (NASDAQ:TGA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.66.
  • Revenue of $52.95M (+193.4% Y/Y).
  • First quarter sales averaged 11,964 boe/d including one cargo lifting of 459.6 Mbbls of entitlement crude oil sold for net proceeds of $36.5 million.
  • Average realized price for Q1-2022 sales of $75.70/boe; Q1-2022 average realized price on Egypt sales was $81.49/bbl and Canadian sales of $52.11/boe.
  • Funds flow from operations of $27.1 million ($0.37 per share) in the quarter.
  • TransGlobe Energy Corporation produced an average of 12,446 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Production for the quarter was within full year 2022 guidance of 12,400 to 13,400 boe/d and 3% lower than the previous quarter.
