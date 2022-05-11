ICL Group GAAP EPS of $0.49, revenue of $2.52B; raises FY22 guidance
May 11, 2022 2:41 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ICL Group press release (NYSE:ICL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.49.
- Revenue of $2.52B (+66.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted operating income of $880 million was up 376%.
- Adjusted net income attributed of $613 million was up 354%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1,002 million was up 232% versus $302 million.
- Due to very strong results in the first quarter, and significant changes in market dynamics, ICL is raising its expectations for full year adjusted EBITDA to a range of $3,500 million to $3,750 million, with between $1,300 million to $1,400 million coming from its specialties focused businesses.