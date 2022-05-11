Ahold Delhaize Non-GAAP EPS of €0.55, revenue of €19.8B; raises 2022 outlook

May 11, 2022 2:45 AM ETKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRNY), AHODFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ahold Delhaize press release (OTCQX:ADRNY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.55.
  • Revenue of €19.8B (+8.2% Y/Y).
  • Net consumer online sales declined 1.0% at constant exchange rates following growth of 103.3% during Q1 in the prior year.
  • Q1 underlying operating margin was 4.2%, in line with the Company's historical profile, versus last year's COVID-19-supported Q1 underlying operating margin of 4.6%.
  • The Company now expects underlying EPS to be comparable with 2021 levels (previously: down low- to mid-single-digits). Higher than expected Q1 earnings coupled with a more resilient consumer climate in the U.S. as well as a more favorable U.S. dollar are forecast to more than offset the challenging economic backdrop in Europe.
  • The Company reiterates the rest of the 2022 full-year outlook including: underlying operating margin to be at least 4%; free cash flow of approximately €1.7 billion; and net capital expenditures of €2.5 billion.
