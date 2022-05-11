Charah Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.23, revenue of $66.1M in-line; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 11, 2022 2:52 AM ETCharah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Charah Solutions press release (NYSE:CHRA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $66.1M (+26.8% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $9.5 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Reaffirms the guidance ranges previously given on its Q4& FY 2021 earnings call. This includes revenue of $325-$365 million vs. consensus of $345.00M; net loss attributable to Charah Solutions of $8-$12 million; adjusted EBITDA of $35-$40 million; and adjusted free cash flow of $5-$15 million.

  • Regarding Adjusted EBITDA, the Company now expects full year results to be on the lower end of the guidance range given.

