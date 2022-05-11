Northland Power GAAP EPS of C$0.99, revenue of C$695.05M; reaffirms FY22 outlook

May 11, 2022 3:16 AM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPIFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Northland Power press release (OTCPK:NPIFF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.99.
  • Revenue of C$695.05M (+13.4% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit increased by 16% to C$636 million from C$549 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to C$420 million from C$360 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share increased 15% to C$0.84 from C$0.73 in 2021.
  • Free Cash Flow per share increased 17% to C$0.77 from C$0.66 in 2021.
  • As of May 10, 2022, management’s 2022 financial outlook remains unchanged from prior guidance. Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 is expected to be in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion, Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share in 2022 is expected to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.85 and Free Cash Flow per share in 2022 is expected to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.40.
