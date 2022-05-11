Orvana Minerals GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $21.9M; revised FY22 guidance

May 11, 2022 3:23 AM ETOrvana Minerals Corp. (ORVMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Orvana Minerals press release (OTCPK:ORVMF): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
  • Revenue of $21.9M (+11.2% Y/Y).
  • 10,595 gold equivalent ounces produced (8,341 Au oz, 0.8 million Cu lb and 25,703 Ag oz).
  • EBITDA of negative $2.7 million for Q2 FY2022 and positive $2.4 million for H1 FY2022.
  • Capital expenditures (on a cash basis) of $4.7 million for Q2 FY2022, and $9 million for H1 FY2022.
  • Revised Guidance: Gold production of 44,000 – 46,000 oz in FY22 (prior 48,000 – 53,000 oz); Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold of $1,300 – $1,400 oz (prior $1,050 – $1,150 oz); All-in sustaining costs (by-product) $/oz) gold of $1,700 – $1,850 (prior $1,550 – $1,700 oz).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.