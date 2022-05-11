Orvana Minerals GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $21.9M; revised FY22 guidance
May 11, 2022 3:23 AM ETOrvana Minerals Corp. (ORVMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Orvana Minerals press release (OTCPK:ORVMF): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $21.9M (+11.2% Y/Y).
- 10,595 gold equivalent ounces produced (8,341 Au oz, 0.8 million Cu lb and 25,703 Ag oz).
- EBITDA of negative $2.7 million for Q2 FY2022 and positive $2.4 million for H1 FY2022.
- Capital expenditures (on a cash basis) of $4.7 million for Q2 FY2022, and $9 million for H1 FY2022.
- Revised Guidance: Gold production of 44,000 – 46,000 oz in FY22 (prior 48,000 – 53,000 oz); Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold of $1,300 – $1,400 oz (prior $1,050 – $1,150 oz); All-in sustaining costs (by-product) $/oz) gold of $1,700 – $1,850 (prior $1,550 – $1,700 oz).