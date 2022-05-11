Spartan Delta GAAP EPS of C$0.36, revenue of C$322.42M
May 11, 2022 4:04 AM ETSPARTAN DELTA CORP. (DALXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spartan Delta press release (OTC:DALXF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.36.
- Revenue of C$322.42M (+365.3% Y/Y).
- Spartan's average Q1 2022 production volumes grew to 72,588 BOE/d, up 127% compared to 31,914 BOE/d in Q1 2021 and in line with Q4 2021; liquids increased to 37% in Q1 2022 from 28% in Q1 2021.
- The Company's Q1 2022 Operating Netback averaged $33.73 per BOE before hedging ($26.94 per BOE after hedging), up 12% from Q4 2021.
- Spartan achieved record Adjusted Funds Flow of C$160M (C$0.92 per share, diluted), an increase of 17% compared to C$137M in Q4 2021.