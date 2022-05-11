Spartan Delta GAAP EPS of C$0.36, revenue of C$322.42M

May 11, 2022 4:04 AM ETSPARTAN DELTA CORP. (DALXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Spartan Delta press release (OTC:DALXF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.36.
  • Revenue of C$322.42M (+365.3% Y/Y).
  • Spartan's average Q1 2022 production volumes grew to 72,588 BOE/d, up 127% compared to 31,914 BOE/d in Q1 2021 and in line with Q4 2021; liquids increased to 37% in Q1 2022 from 28% in Q1 2021.
  • The Company's Q1 2022 Operating Netback averaged $33.73 per BOE before hedging ($26.94 per BOE after hedging), up 12% from Q4 2021.
  • Spartan achieved record Adjusted Funds Flow of C$160M (C$0.92 per share, diluted), an increase of 17% compared to C$137M in Q4 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.