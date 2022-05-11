European markets climb as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation data

May 11, 2022 4:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • London +0.53%.
  • Germany +0.36%. Germany April final CPI +7.4% vs +7.4% y/y prelim.
  • France +0.88%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.44% in early trade, paring opening gains. Travel and leisure stocks added while health care stocks dropped.
  • Coming up in the session: US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 May at 1100 GMT.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than five basis point to 2.94%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 0.98%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 1.81%.
  • European futures higher. FTSE +0.59%; CAC +1.11%; DAX +0.25% and EURO STOXX +0.96%.
