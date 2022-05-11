Roche stock falls as new immunotherapy tiragolumab fails 2nd phase 3 trial in lung cancer

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) new potential immunotherapy tiragolumab failed a second late stage study, this time in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Roche stock fell ~5% on May 11 on the SIX Swiss Exchange where the company trades under the ticker RO, ROG.

The phase 3 trial, dubbed SKYSCRAPER-01, evaluated anti-TIGIT immunotherap tiragolumab plus Roche's blockbuster drug Tecentriq (atezolizumab) against Tecentriq alone as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-high locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. The trial has 534 patients.

The Swiss pharma giant said the did not meet its co-primary goal of progression-free survival ( length of time a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse).

Roche added that at this first analysis, the other co-primary goal of overall survival (OS) was immature, and the trial will continue until the next planned analysis.

The company, however, noted that a numerical improvement was seen in both co-primary goals.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) noted that data suggested that tiragolumab plus Tecentriq was well-tolerated and no new safety signals were seen when adding tiragolumab.

"While these results are not what we hoped for in our first analysis, we look forward to seeing mature overall survival for this study to determine next steps," said Levi Garraway, Roche's chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said the tiragolumab development program still continues as planned in non-small cell lung cancer and other cancer types.

In March, the company's phase 3 trial called SKYSCRAPER-02, evaluating tiragolumab plus Tecentriq and chemotherapy to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer had also failed.