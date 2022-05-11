Reliq Health Technologies secures 8 new contracts in US to onboard 5K patients to the Reliq platform
May 11, 2022 5:00 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed new contracts with six physician practices and two home health agencies that are expected to onboard over 5,000 new patients from California, Michigan, Nevada and Texas to the Reliq platform in 2022.
- Concurrently, notifies that it has incorporated the MiUGO patient portal in its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring module to facilitate symptom reporting for musculoskeletal and respiratory patients.
- Onboarding will begin next month and is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
- The contracts are expected to generate an average revenue of over $60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin.