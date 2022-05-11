Desktop Metal prices $100M convertible senior notes offering
May 11, 2022 5:37 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) has priced $100M of 6.0% convertible senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2027 in a private offering.
- Offering is expected to close on May 13, 2022.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $15M principal amount of notes.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2022.
- Net proceeds to be approximately $96.7M (or approximately $111.3M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option) which will be used to fund working capital expenditures and for other general corporate purposes.
- DM stock rises 24% premarket to $1.33 after plunging more than 61% to its 52-week low of $1.26 on Tuesday on Q1 earnings miss and weak outlook.