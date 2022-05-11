Vistra raises $1.5B in a private offering of secured notes

May 11, 2022 5:44 AM ETVistra Corp. (VST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has priced a private offering of $1.5B of senior secured notes, consisting of $400M of senior secured notes due 2024 at 100% of their face value and $1.1B of senior secured notes due 2025 at 99.808% of their face value.
  • The 2024 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.875% per annum, and the 2025 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 5.125% per annum.
  • Offering is expected to close on May 13, 2022.
  • Proceeds together with cash on hand will be used to post collateral as may be required in connection with the company's comprehensive hedging strategy and for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.