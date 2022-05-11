Vistra raises $1.5B in a private offering of secured notes
May 11, 2022 5:44 AM ETVistra Corp. (VST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has priced a private offering of $1.5B of senior secured notes, consisting of $400M of senior secured notes due 2024 at 100% of their face value and $1.1B of senior secured notes due 2025 at 99.808% of their face value.
- The 2024 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.875% per annum, and the 2025 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 5.125% per annum.
- Offering is expected to close on May 13, 2022.
- Proceeds together with cash on hand will be used to post collateral as may be required in connection with the company's comprehensive hedging strategy and for general corporate purposes.