Novo Nordisk, Flagship Pioneering team up to discover therapies for cardiometabolic, rare diseases
May 11, 2022 5:55 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NONOFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) said on May 10 that it is collaborating with Flagship Pioneering to create a portfolio of new research programs for developing transformational medicines.
- The Denmark-based diabetes-focused drugmaker said the companies will seek opportunities to apply Flagship's bioplatforms — a platform that currently has 41 companies — in disease areas within cardiometabolic and rare diseases and start research programs based on these.
- Novo Nordisk will provide funding for initiated research programs and have an exclusive option to license each program. The aim is to begin three to five research programs within the first three years of the partnership.
- "We are excited about this new agreement which will give Novo Nordisk access to Flagships’ large and diverse portfolio of companies, representing a wide variety of novel cutting-edge technologies and therapeutic modalities,” said Marcus Schindler, executive vice president and chief scientific officer, Novo Nordisk (NVO).