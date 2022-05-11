Yeti Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.01, revenue of $293.63M beats by $3.16M
May 11, 2022 6:04 AM ET
- Yeti press release (NYSE:YETI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $293.63M (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.16M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Sales are expected to increase between 18% and 20% vs. consensus growth of 19.3%; Operating margin rate is expected to be approximately 18.5% and operating income to increase between 13% to 15%; Adjusted operating margin rate to be approximately 20% and adjusted operating income to increase between 13% to 15%; effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%; Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $60M primarily to support investments in technology and new product innovation and launches.
- Matt Reintjes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Demand for the YETI brand remained strong in the first quarter, as we delivered above-plan sales growth of 19% year over year. Remarkably, our sales have nearly doubled since the same period in 2019. We are very encouraged with this performance when measured against the backdrop of ongoing and emerging challenges that continue to pressure consumer spending and sentiment. While cost pressures remain a heightened focus, we are reiterating our operating income and operating margin outlooks for the year. Additionally, we are increasing our EPS outlook reflecting the return of $100 million to shareholders through our share repurchase activity during the quarter.”