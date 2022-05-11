Sandvik to acquire U.S.-based Peterson Tool, custom tooling manufacturer

May 11, 2022 6:06 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) signed an agreement to acquire the assets of U.S.-based company Peterson Tool, supplier of machine-specific custom insert tooling solutions.
  • Transaction is expected to close during Q2 or Q3 of 2022.
  • The product offering includes custom carbide form inserts for high-production turning and grooving applications, primarily within the general engineering and automotive segments.
  • The company will be reported in the GWS Tool business unit in Walter, a division within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • In 2021, PTC had revenues of $9M and an EBITA margin neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions; impact on Sandvik's EPS will be limited, yet slightly positive.
