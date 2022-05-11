Phoenix New Media plans to implement ADS ratio change

May 11, 2022 6:24 AM ETPhoenix New Media Limited (FENG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) plans to change the ratio of its ADS to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one ADS to eight Class A ordinary shares to a new ADS Ratio of one ADS to 48 Class A ordinary shares.
  • The company expects change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about May 21, 2022.
  • For the company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-six reverse ADS split.
  • The company's ADSs will continue to be traded on NYSE under the symbol "FENG."
  • The ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally on the effectiveness of the ratio change.
