Boyd Group Services Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10, revenue of $556.8M beats by $27.35M

May 11, 2022 6:25 AM ETBoyd Group Services Inc. (BYDGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Boyd Group Services press release (OTCPK:BYDGF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10.
  • Revenue of $556.8M (+32.1% Y/Y) beats by $27.35M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.9% to $53.8 million, or 9.7% of sales, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $52.7 million, or 12.5% of sales in the same period of 2021.
  • "There is an urgent need to raise wage rates in order to attract talent to the industry, and client pricing needs to reflect this market change. Notwithstanding near-term challenges, Boyd remains confident in the business model and the Company's plan to double the size of the business on a constant currency basis from 2021 to 2025 against 2019 sales, with same-store sales being a primary driver of growth in the very near term," said Mr. O'Day.
