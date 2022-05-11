Wolverine World Wide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02, revenue of $614.8M beats by $9.54M
May 11, 2022 6:33 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide press release (NYSE:WWW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $614.8M (+20.4% Y/Y) beats by $9.54M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.775B to $2.850B, representing growth of approximately 15.0% to 18.0% vs. consensus of $2.80B; Adjusted diluted EPS to be between $2.50 to $2.65, representing growth of 19.4% to 26.5% vs. consensus of $2.57; Gross margin rate is expected to be approximately 43.0%; Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 11.0%, up approximately 35 bps versus 2021; effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 21%; Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 81.4M.