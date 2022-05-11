Perrigo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.09, revenue of $1.07B beats by $10M
May 11, 2022 6:35 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Perrigo press release (NYSE:PRGO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.07B (+5.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- The company is raising its FY2022 growth range outlook from 3.5%-4.5% to 8.5%-9.5% versus the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the acquisition of HRA, which closed on April 29, 2022. The company is also raising its fiscal 2022 organic growth range outlook from 7%-8% to 8%-9%.
- The company is raising its adjusted diluted EPS range from $2.10-$2.30 to $2.30-$2.40 vs. consensus of $2.52.