Krispy Kreme Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $372.5M beats by $3.82M

May 11, 2022 6:46 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Krispy Kreme press release (NASDAQ:DNUT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $372.5M (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.82M.

  • 2022 Financial Outlook: Krispy Kreme re-affirms its previous guidance for the full year 2022:

  • Net Revenue of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion vs consensus pf $1.55B (+11% to +13%)
  • Organic Revenue growth of 10% to 12%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $218 million (+12% to +16%)
  • Adjusted Net Income to Krispy Kreme shareholders, Diluted, of $65 million to $69 million (+18% to +24%)
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.38 to $0.41 vs consensus of $0.40
  • Approximately 170 million weighted average Diluted shares outstanding, compared to approximately 150 million in 2021 primarily driven by increased share count from the IPO
  • Income Tax rate between 23% and 25%
  • Capital Expenditures between $115 million to $120 million
  • Net Leverage under 3.0x
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.