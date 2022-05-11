Krispy Kreme Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $372.5M beats by $3.82M
May 11, 2022 6:46 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Krispy Kreme press release (NASDAQ:DNUT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $372.5M (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.82M.
2022 Financial Outlook: Krispy Kreme re-affirms its previous guidance for the full year 2022:
- Net Revenue of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion vs consensus pf $1.55B (+11% to +13%)
- Organic Revenue growth of 10% to 12%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $218 million (+12% to +16%)
- Adjusted Net Income to Krispy Kreme shareholders, Diluted, of $65 million to $69 million (+18% to +24%)
- Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.38 to $0.41 vs consensus of $0.40
- Approximately 170 million weighted average Diluted shares outstanding, compared to approximately 150 million in 2021 primarily driven by increased share count from the IPO
- Income Tax rate between 23% and 25%
- Capital Expenditures between $115 million to $120 million
- Net Leverage under 3.0x