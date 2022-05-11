Takeda's FY21 revenue gets boost from gastro dug Entyvio sales; provides FY22 outlook

Takeda's FY21 revenue grew on the back of gastroenterology portfolio and the Japanese drugmaker provided outlook for FY22.

Core EPS grew +9.4% Y/Y to ¥425; while Core revenue increased +7.4% Y/Y ( +11.6% on reported basis) to ~¥3.421T.

Gastroenterology segment revenues grew +7% Y/Y to ¥875.7B. The company said the growth was driven by sales of ulcerative colitis/Crohn's disease drug Entyvio which grew +15% Y/Y to ¥521.8B, and anti-acid therapy Takecab.

Takeda noted that it no longer expecting entry of biosimilars upon loss of data exclusivity.

Rare Diseases segment revenue declined -1% Y/Y to ¥611.2B, impacted by a decline in line with expectations in Rare Hematology due to intensified competition. Sale of Hereditary Angioedema therapy Takhzyro grew by +12% Y/Y to ¥103.2B.

Revenue from Plasma Derived Therapy (PDT) Immunology segment grew to ¥507B in FY21, an increase of +14% compared to FY20, driven by growing global demand for its Immunoglobulin portfolio and increasing demand for Flexbumin (albumin), to treat blood volume loss, in China and the U.S. Immunoglobulin sales grew +9% Y/Y to ¥385.9B, while Albumin revenue increased +42% Y/Y to ¥90B.

Takeda said Oncology segment sales grew +8% Y/Y to ¥468.7B mainly due to increased market penetration and strong demand increases in Growth and Emerging Markets, particularly China. Lung cancer drug Alunbrig sales grew +47% Y/Y to ¥13.6B.

Revenue from Neuroscience division increased 10% Y/Y to ¥482.3B, which the company said was driven by increased demand for Vyvanse (to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) following the impact of COVID-19 in FY2020.

Takeda's Operating Profit increased +5.4% Y/Y to ¥955.2B Y/Y.

Outlook:

"Takeda’s strong FY2021 performance against our management guidance provides a solid foundation for our FY2022 outlook for continued topline growth and robust cash flow generation. This will allow us to allocate capital to maximize value for patients and shareholders as we invest in our R&D engine, new product launches and other growth drivers while continuing to rapidly reduce debt and return cash to shareholders," said Takeda CFO Costa Saroukos.

Takeda expects FY22 Core Revenue to be ¥3.690T (Low-single-digit growth Y/Y), and expects Core EPS to be ¥484 (High-single-digit growth Y/Y).