May 11, 2022 6:54 AM ETWestwater Resources, Inc. (WWR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Westwater Resources press release (NYSE:WWR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Shares -5.4% PM.
- “We finished the first quarter with a cash balance of $116.0 million and a working capital balance of $108.6 million. Our significant working capital balance and zero debt provide us with the ability to continue to move the construction of the Kellyton graphite processing plant forward,” said Jeff Vigil, Vice President – Finance and CFO. Mr. Vigil concluded, “We have incurred $17.8 million of costs since beginning construction of Phase I of the Kellyton graphite processing plant. With our cash balance and no debt, we believe we have the liquidity to continue advancing our investment in Phase I of the plant.”