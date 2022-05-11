Canoo falls after 'going concern' warning

Canoo (GOEV) fell in early trading on Wednesday after the electric vehicle maker guided for operating expenses of $95M to $115M this year and capital expenditures of $85M to $105M.

In terms of raising capital, Canoo (GOEV) filed a $300M universal shelf offering and said it has a total of $600M in accessible capital to optimize its financial needs to support its efforts to start production. "We have been clear about our philosophy of raising capital judiciously and will continue with this disciplined approach," said CEO Tony Aquila.

During Q1, Canoo (GOEV) produced battery modules for 43 Gamma vehicles and had 17 Gamma vehicles on the road.

Canoo (GOEV) disclosed that due to the timing of its announced funding, and the 2014 FASB accounting rule, it is reporting that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Shares of Canoo (GOEV) fell 5.26% in premarket trading to land at $3.42 vs. the 52-week high of $13.35.