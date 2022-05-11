Albemarle prices ~$1.7B senior notes offering
May 11, 2022 6:58 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has priced an underwritten public offering of senior notes, with an anticipated gross proceeds of ~$1.7B.
- The offering consists of $650M of 4.650% senior notes due 2027, $600M of 5.050% senior notes due 2032 and $450M of 5.650% senior notes due 2052. The notes will be Albemarle's general senior unsecured obligations.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund a redemption of ALB's outstanding 4.15% senior notes due 2024, including the payment of the associated redemption premium. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The offering will close around May 13, 2022.
- Last week, the specialty chemicals company's shares popped on Q1 earnings beat and strong guidance raise