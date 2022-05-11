Roche drags rivals with anti-TIGIT therapies after setback in lung cancer trial

  • A group of pharma companies focused on ant-TIGIT class of drugs are trading sharply lower in the pre-market Wednesday after Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced that a similar treatment failed in a late-stage trial for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The global Phase 3 study was designed to evaluate Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab with its PD-L1 inhibitor, Tecentriq vs. Tecentriq as a single agent as a first line option in 534 NSCLC patients.
  • While the trial did not meet the co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), it would continue as planned given that the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival ((OS)) remained immature, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) said.
  • However, other developers with ant-TIGIT class of drugs in their pipeline are falling in the early trading. Notable decliners include, Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) and BeiGene (BGNE).
  • Meanwhile, Israel-based Compugen (CGEN) is trading slightly higher. In November, the clinical-stage drug developer posted early data from its Phase 1 trial for anti-TIGIT antibody COM902 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
