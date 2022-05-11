EVgo GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.02, revenue of $7.7M misses by $1.22M
May 11, 2022 7:03 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- EVgo press release (NASDAQ:EVGO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $7.7M (+86.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.22M.
- Shares +2% PM.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $48M – $55M vs. consensus of $51.1M; Network throughput of 50 – 60 GWh; Adjusted EBITDA of ($75)M – ($85)M.
- “EVgo delivered a strong start to 2022, posting our strongest-ever quarter for new stalls in operation along with continued growth in customers and impressive growth in sites and stalls in our pipeline,” said Cathy Zoi, EVgo’s CEO. “We continue to work with a number of partners to develop, and in some cases accelerate, plans for new EV charging stations across the U.S. This growth is evident in new product innovations and partnerships like those with Chase Bank, which selected EVgo to build our DC fast chargers at approximately 50 of their retail locations. We are well positioned to capitalize on the strong tailwinds from increased growth in EV demand in the U.S. and continue the momentum for the remainder of 2022.”