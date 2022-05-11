BlackSky Technology GAAP EPS of -$0.17, revenue of $13.9M beats by $2.9M
May 11, 2022
- BlackSky Technology press release (NYSE:BKSY): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
- Revenue of $13.9M (+90.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.9M.
- The company continues to anticipate strong demand for its geospatial intelligence and analytic insights throughout the year. As a result, the company maintains its FY2022 revenue expectations of between $58M and $62M, which at the mid-point of this range results in a 76% increase over the prior year. Capital expenditures to be between $52M and $56M, a decrease compared to 2021 spend as the company believes capacity from the 14-satellite constellation will be more than sufficient to support increased customer demand.