Peloton Interactive gains after JMP Securities calls a bottom

JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to a Market Outperform rating from Market Perform on its view the risk-reward profile on the stock looks favorable after the crushing share price drop.

Analyst Andrew Boone and team called Peloton's (PTON) connected titness workout experience the best in class and believe Peloton can continue to take gym market share from gyms. Growth drivers seen for Peloton include acclerating geographic expansion, subscription price hikes and a rollout of bike rental service One Peloton Club to more states.

"We believe growth expectations have now been sufficiently reduced and we note our 2023 revenue estimate is roughly unchanged," read the JMP note.

JMP Securities assigned a price target of $25 to rep 94% upside potential from Tuesday's closing price.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 3.10% premarket to $13.30.

