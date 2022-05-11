Paysafe reports Q1 results; reaffirms Full Year outlook
May 11, 2022 7:07 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Paysafe press release (NYSE:PSFE): Q1 adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $104.0 million, a decrease of 8%, compared to $113.2 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 28.3%, compared to 30.0% in the prior year period, primarily reflecting business mix.
- First quarter net cash from operating activities was $503.8 million, compared to $48.7 million in the prior year period.
- Free cash flow was $59.2 million, compared to $108.5 million in the prior year period.
- Revenue of $367.67M (-2.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.52M.
- Total Payment Volume of $31.2 billion, increased 13%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $104.0 million, decreased 8%.
- Financial Guidance: Q2 Revenue of $370M – $380M vs. consensus of $395.63M; Adjusted EBITDA of $100M– $110M.
- FY22: Revenue of $1,530M – $1,580M vs. consensus of $1.54B; Adjusted EBITDA of $440M – $460M