As anticipated on Monday, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has struck a deal to purchase Swedish tobacco giant Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY).

Per a statement from the Stockholm-based company, Philip Morris International (PM) offered SEK 106 per Swedish Match share in cash for a total deal price of SEK 161.2 billion, or $16.1 billion. The offer price is a 39.4% premium to Monday’s closing price for the Swedish snus-maker and a 46.6% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price over the last 90 days.

"We are pleased to announce this exciting next step in Philip Morris International's and Swedish Match's trajectory toward a smoke-free future,” Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak said in a statement. “Underpinned by compelling strategic and financial rationale, this combination would create a global smoke-free champion—strengthened by complementary geographic footprints, commercial capabilities and product portfolios—and open up significant platforms for growth in the U.S. and internationally.”

The press release adds that Philip Morris (PM) does not intend to make significant changes to Swedish Match's (OTCPK:SWMAY) existing business. This includes maintaining operations in Sweden and its US headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. The lighter and matches business was explicitly stated to not be in consideration for divestment.

The acceptance period of the offer is slated to begin on or around June 23 and expire on or around September 30.

To be sure, there was one board member at Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) that voted against the takeover, that being Pär-Ola Olausson, a member appointed by the trade union IF Metall. Olausson advocated for the company to remain independent, per the company statement.

A webcast to outline the details of the deal is anticipated for 9:30 a.m. ET.

