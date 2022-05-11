Ondas Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.24, revenue of $0.41M
May 11, 2022 7:08 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ondas Holdings press release (NASDAQ:ONDS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.24.
- Revenue of $0.41M (-64.7% Y/Y).
- "As we enter the second half of 2022, we expect to gain traction in the field across all segments. The progress we are making today gives us confidence that we will be able to meet our customers' expectations and deliver best-in-class, end-to-end technology platforms for mission critical data applications. With a strong balance sheet, industry-leading talent and field-proven products, we remain steadfast in our ability to execute on our growth strategy and, ultimately, deliver long-term shareholder value."
- The company's cash operating expenses are expected to be approximately $7.0M - $7.5M in the second quarter and may trend up over the course of 2022.