Innoviz Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06, revenue of $1.8M misses by $0.37M

May 11, 2022 7:09 AM ETInnoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Innoviz Technologies press release (NASDAQ:INVZ): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.8M (+146.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.37M.

  • Guidance: As a result of Innoviz's new design win with one of the world's largest vehicle groups, Innoviz is updating its guidance as follows:

  • Innoviz is increasing its forward-looking order book guidance by more than 150% to $6.6 billion, up from $2.6 billion projected last quarter.
  • Innoviz currently has 12 prospective customers in RFIs and RFQs stages, up from 10 at our last earnings call.
  • Innoviz expects to achieve its stated goal to secure 10 pre-production programs during 2022. To-date the company has secured 9.
