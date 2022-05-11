"Pieris and our partners have made steady progress across the pipeline over the past quarter, and we are reiterating guidance on both cinrebafusp alfa phase 2 data in HER2-high gastric cancer in 2023 and PRS-220 clinical initiation this year. With IND acceptance for PRS-344/S095012, enrollment continues as planned and, separately, we are expecting an IND filing for PRS-342/BOS-342 in the next 12 months. At the same time, geopolitical and pandemic-driven challenges are affecting enrollment on certain programs. We are announcing a heightened risk to maintaining current guidance on reporting topline results for PRS-060/AZD1402 this year, despite AstraZeneca's continued commitment to execute on this program. Additionally, more time is needed for the enrollment of the HER2-low arm for cinrebafusp alfa. Notwithstanding these challenges, with our efficient program funding strategies and committed alliance partners, Pieris can advance its core assets with sufficient cash reach beyond the efficacy readout for PRS-060/AZD1402, which will be a significant milestone for us," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pieris.