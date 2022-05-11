Performance Food Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 misses by $0.01, revenue of $13.1B beats by $20M; updates FY22 guidance
May 11, 2022 7:12 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Performance Food Group press release (NYSE:PFGC): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $13.1B (+81.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Total case volume grew 35%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 96% to $237.9M.
- For the full fiscal year 2022, PFG now expects net sales to be in a range of $50.5 billion to $51 billion vs. consensus of $50.62B and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $990 million to $1 billion. PFG had previously expected net sales to be in a range of $50 billion to $51 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $970 million to $990 million. This outlook includes the impact of 10 months of Core-Mark’s business results.