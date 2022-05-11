Summit Wireless Technologies reports Q1 results
May 11, 2022 7:12 AM ETWiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Summit Wireless Technologies press release (NASDAQ:WISA): Q1 Revenue of $0.6M (-50.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.78M.
- Q1 gross margin was 11%, compared to 26% in Q1 2021 and 30% in Q4 2021, primarily impacted by lower sales volumes.
- Outlook: 30%-50% Y/Y revenue growth for FY2022 vs. consensus growth of 41.67%; Revenue increase in Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022; Gross margin target range of 28%-30% for 2022; Company has sufficient cash to execute its business plan through 2022.
- “As anticipated, supply chain issues and normal seasonality impacted Q1 2022,” said Brett Moyer, CEO, President, and Chairman of WiSA Technologies. “Ordering trends are moving higher, and we expect a sequential increase in revenue along with improved gross margin in Q2 2022 with continued momentum driving higher revenue in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2022. WiSA DS and WiSA E products will comprise a growing percentage of our sales mix as we penetrate larger and faster growing segments of the immersive sound market.”