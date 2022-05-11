The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) JAK inhibitor medicine Olumiant (baricitinib) to treat certain patients with COVID-19.

Baricitinib has been available in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) since November 2020.

Olumiant (baricitinib) can now be used to treat COVID in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) with a recommended dose of 4-mg once daily for 14 days or until hospital discharge, whichever comes first.

The companies said an EUA will remain in place for hospitalized pediatric patients aged two to less than 18 years old who require various degrees of oxygen support.

The FDA approval was backed by data from phase 3 studies (ACTT-2 and COV-BARRIER, including the COV-BARRIER OS 7 addendum study).

The companies noted that Olumiant carries a boxed warning for risk of serious infections, mortality, malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events and thrombosis.

"Nearly one million people with COVID-19 have been treated with OLUMIANT (baricitinib) in approximately 15 countries worldwide," said Patrik Jonsson, Lilly senior vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, and chief customer officer.

In January, the companies had said that they were discontinuing a phase 3 development program for Olumiant in lupus, and that an application seeking approval of Olumiant to treat atopic dermatitis could be rejected by the FDA.